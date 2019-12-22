PALERMO – Beverly “Bev” (Foster) Archer was born on March 12, 1927 at home on the Foster Farm in Palermo.

In 1944, Beverly graduated from Erskine Academy in China. It was during her senior year Beverly met, and began dating Claude “Kay” Archer of Liberty. Kay would be the love of Beverly’s life. On March 26, 1949, Beverly and Kay were married at her family home in Palermo, and from that day forth they would spend the next 67 years together.

Beverly and Kay were born adventurers. Following their marriage, they traveled and explored wherever work opportunities took them, including points in Maine, Montana, Pennsylvania and even Bogota, Columbia. It was in Bogota their daughter Jan B. Archer was born in 1955.

Beverly and Kay returned to Palermo in 1956. In 1957 they had built the home they would live in for the next 62 years. Eight years later, on June 17, 1964, their son, Jeffrey K. Archer, was born.

Beverly was a wonderful homemaker and master cook. Our family will forever hold dear all of her special dishes and baked goods, many of which became the traditional centerpieces to our family gatherings and celebrations.

Beverly was a loyal friend. She had many special and longtime friendships. Beverly was a dependable neighbor and community member. She was always quick to lend a helping hand. In younger years, Beverly served as a 4-H leader, a den mother for the Cub Scouts, and a school board member. She also served as a member of the Palermo Women’s Extension, the Sheepscot Fish & Game Club, and the Palermo Historical Society, but perhaps her most favorite involvement was that of the annual Tibbetts Family Reunion.

Beverly was resilient, strong-minded, and had a whole lot of good-old-fashioned common sense. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. Beverly was the beloved foundation and heart center of her family.

On Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by family, Beverly passed away at the age of 92 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, following a brief hospital stay. Beverly will be deeply missed by her entire family. We are all so very grateful for having had her in our lives.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Kay; her mother, Clara Holloway Foster, her father, Stanley E. Foster; and her twin brothers, Stanton Foster and Stanley Foster Jr.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Jan of Palermo, her son, Jeffrey and his wife Lisa of Brooks; five grandchildren, Sarah Cobb of China, Joshua Haiss of Gorham, Audrey Nale of Waterville, Frannie Archer of Palermo and Jacob Archer of Brooks; and 10 great-grandchildren, Kay Grady, Clara Grady, Kenneth Cobb, Carden Cobb, Colette Cobb, Jack Lyons, Lincoln Haiss, Anna Nale, Elizabeth Nale and Thomas Nale III.

At Beverly’s request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral at this time. A springtime graveside service is planned for Beverly at the Branch Mills Cemetery, in China. A date and time for this service has not yet been set.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Route 32, Windsor, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

