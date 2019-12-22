WINTHROP – Denise “Dee Dee” Ketchen, 81, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a long illness.She was born Kathleen Denise Hachey on July 29, 1938, in Bangor, the daughter of Thomas E. Hachey and Mary Virginia (Moro) Hachey.Denise lived in Old Town and graduated from John Bapst High School in 1955. After graduation, she moved to Gardiner with her family and was employed by the State of Maine until 1958. On Feb. 15 of that year, she married her sweetheart, David Carl Ketchen, with whom she spent 55 years of wonderful marriage until his passing in 2013. While raising their family, Denise and David lived in Massachusetts and Vermont before finally settling in Winthrop, in 1971, where they purchased the Western Auto store in town and converted it to Dave’s Appliance, Inc. in 1977.In 1999, they retired and spent many years traveling throughout the United States in their RV. Prior to their retirement, a lifetime of weekends and vacations were spent camping and visiting relatives with their three sons. Along with making memories with her beloved family, Denise enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with friends. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Parish at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winthrop for 47 years.Denise was predeceased by her parents; husband David; a brother, Thomas Hachey; daughters-in-law, Aggie Ketchen and Kellie Ketchen; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Hachey, brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Joan Ketchen. She is survived by her three sons, Scott Ketchen, Michael and daughter-in-law Miranda Ketchen, and Brian Ketchen; grandchildren, David and wife, Jillian Ketchen of Lunenberg, Mass., Julie Ketchen, Mitchell Ketchen and Michaela Ketchen, all of Winthrop; three brothers, James Hachey of Farmingdale, Richard and Mona Hachey of Gardiner, Stephen and Eva Hachey of Gardiner, two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Hachey of Farmingdale, Lise Ketchen of Old Town, and a brother-in-law, Donald Ketchen of Old Town. Denise is also survived by her best friends, Wayne and Elaine Hachey of Winthrop, all of her friends at St. Francis; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.Dee’s family would like to thank all the staff of MaineGeneral Home Care and Hospice. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, Route 133, Winthrop on Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Dee’s ashes will be buried alongside her husband at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s School 56 Sewall Street Augusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous