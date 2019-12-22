CHELSEA – Genevieve “Tobey” Winifred Catherine Tobias Whittier completed her beautiful journey on this earth on Dec. 19, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1929, the youngest of 11 children on a Polish family-run farm in Chelsea. Her parents, Felix Tobias and Catherine Niedlak Tobias, predeceased her, as did her siblings. Tobey was known for her laughter. She loved her family and her flowers, (we “think” in that order). Her “joie de vive” was infectious. She was always ready to help those in need, knitting mittens for all the children in the neighborhood, volunteering at church, the Augusta Veterans Home, and her local Grange Hall. She taught the Polish language to her children and her grandchildren, whether they wanted to learn or not. Also, cursive. She will be missed beyond measure by her entire family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s, 41 Western Avenue, Augusta.

In keeping with her explicit instructions, there will be no calling hours. Instead, there will be a celebration of her life, including her favorite polka music, food, flowers and “lots of laughter” following mass, at the VFW Hall, 509 Leighton Road, Augusta.

Arrangements thanks to Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta

In lieu of flowers… never mind. There will be nothing in lieu of flowers. (See above)

“Kochamy Cie, Tobey.”

