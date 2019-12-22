MANCHESTER – James P. Bickford, 41, of Manchester, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born in Augusta, Nov. 2, 1978, the son of Philip and Deborah (Peaslee) Bickford.

James loved his family and he was a proud father, loving husband and an incredible son. He would drop anything, at anytime to help his family and friends. You could always find him at his mom’s house helping her out or just visiting. He was a hard working man, who was always willing to help anyone he met. He was also a very talented man, a jack of all trades, and many people’s go to guy! Five years ago he had finally found his calling working on big trucks.

James loved anything to do with being outdoors. As a child you could always find James in the woods on a skidder or at the smelt shacks with his grandfather. He loved to hunt, four-wheel, snowmobile, plow snow, hike, camp and loved to go play mini-golf. James also loved his dad’s John Deere tractor. He always worked hard all year so he could take his family on their annual camping trip in New Hampshire. James was just an all around great guy who will be greatly missed by many.

James was predeceased by his father, Philip Bickford in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah (Jacques) Bickford; his children, Matthew Bickford of Manchester and Tasha Bickford of Augusta; his mother, Deborah Bickford of Manchester; his sister, Sherrie Kramer and her husband, Shawn and their children, Briana, Luke, Isabel, Ethan and Isaac of Belgrade; stepsister, Linda (Bickford) Foss and her husband, Richard and family of Vassalboro; stepbrothers, Chris Bickford and his wife, Tina and family of Chelsea; and Craig Bickford and his wife, Carlotta and family of Chelsea; his brother-in-law, Scott Jacques and his wife, Dawn and their two children, Fayth and Abbie of Mount Vernon.

A memorial service will be held at Kennebec Valley Assembly of God Church, 44 Hallowell Road in Chelsea, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Service, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

