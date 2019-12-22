MANCHESTER – Mark Davis, 63 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born Sept. 5, 1956, to Dorothy (Hamlin) Davis and the late Galen Davis Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Denice (Lawrence) Davis of Manchester; their daughter, Karrie (Davis) Shaw and her husband, Rick Shaw of Westbrook, their son, Neil Davis and his wife Kristen (Sinclair) Davis; also survived by his three adored grandchildren, Olivia and Isabella Shaw, both of Westbrook, and Henry Davis of Manchester; Mark’s brother Galen Davis III and his wife, Darlene of Gardiner, Mark’s sister Lynda (Davis) Grant and her husband, Dusty Grant of West Forks; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Mark attended Gardiner schools and was part of the class of 1974, but transferred after his junior year and graduated from Medomak Valley High School. As a child he had fond memories of skiing with his family at Squaw Mountain. He also enjoyed deer hunting, hiking, kayaking, camping, and spending time with grandkids. He enjoyed traveling, including road trips to visit family, and trips with his wife to Cancun, Bahamas, Jamaica, New York City, and especially Ogunquit, where they would go every summer to lounge on the beach.

Mark was a jack of all trades, whether it be painting, drawing, making furniture, or mechanical work. In the last year of his life he enjoyed going outside for hours, listening to music, watching funny videos on YouTube, and of course communicating with his friends on Facebook, who helped keep his spirits up, of which we are eternally grateful.

We would like to thank his wonderful team at MaineGeneral Hospice & Home Care and the amazing staff at the Glenridge Comfort and Care Unit, where Mark spent the last week of his life. They attended to Mark’s every need and were caring, empathetic and thoughtful. We would also like to thank family and friends who have been so supportive of us through this journey, we couldn’t have done it without you.

Mark had decided to make the extraordinary gift of donating his brain to the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center, where they will study his rare disease, Corticobasal Degeneration. We hope this gift will help find ways for earlier, more accurate detection, and to cure this terrible disease.

An informal celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion hall in Gardiner. We ask that people bring memories, thoughts and pictures to share.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center

McLean Hospital

Mail-stop 138

115 Mill Street

Belmont, MA 02478

Secure online donations at:

https://givemclean.partners.org/SSLPage.aspx?pid=359

Or can be called in at 1-800-272-4622

For more information about the HBTRC visit

https://hbtrc.mclean.harvard.edu

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous