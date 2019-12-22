MADISON – Patsy (Berry) Collins of North Anson, passed away peacefully at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Patsy, daughter of Roland and Elizabeth Berry, was born on Dec. 28, 1953. Patsy is survived by her husband, John Collins; her son Brian M. Nelson, wife Christina, their two sons Gage and Connor; Patsy’s daughter, Meghan Lightbody, husband Robert, their two sons Noah and Luke, all of North Anson; additionally, Patsy is survived by her stepdaughters, Kimberly Lewis, her husband Michael, and Bobbi Jean Collins; grandstepchildren, Jothan Witham and daughter Jaelyn, Brecken Newton and daughter Hanna. Patsy grew up and lived in North Anson her entire life. Patsy spent her entire career, over 30 years, working as a customer service manager for TDS Telecom. Patsy shared a special relationship and will be dearly missed by her best friend and sister-in-law, Elayne Charron and cousin Becky Berry. Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Maplecrest for the outstanding care, patience, and diligence over the past few years. There will be no visiting hours. A funeral mass is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on Main Street in Madison. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the VFW in Madison. A burial service will be held at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center Activity Fund.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous