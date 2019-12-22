SKOWHEGAN – Thelma Norman, 81, of North Anson passed away Nov. 25, 2019, in Skowhegan.

She was born in Moscow on June 27, 1938 a daughter of George Carter Sr. and Berdinna Clark.

She is predeceased by her two sons, Arthur Mitchell Norman and Thomas Edward Pinkham.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Norman; two grandsons, Arthur Mitchell Norman of Virginia, Patrick Pinkham of Turner, three granddaughters, Alexis, Ariyanna and Ryanna Turner; her sister Sandra Higgins and her husband Richard; and many dear friends.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison.

