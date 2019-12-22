SKOWHEGAN – Thelma Norman, 81, of North Anson passed away Nov. 25, 2019, in Skowhegan.

She was born in Moscow on June 27, 1938 a daughter of George Carter Sr. and Berdinna Clark.

She is predeceased by her two sons, Arthur Mitchell Norman and Thomas Edward Pinkham.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Norman; two grandsons, Arthur Mitchell Norman of Virginia, Patrick Pinkham of Turner, three granddaughters, Alexis, Ariyanna and Ryanna Turner; her sister Sandra Higgins and her husband Richard; and many dear friends.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.