FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rex Burkhead’s best day of the 2019 season didn’t start that way.
On the fourth play of the game, the veteran New England Patriots’ running back had turned a short pass from Tom Brady into a long gain when Jordan Poyer punched the ball out of his hands. Micah Hyde recovered and the Bills turned the short field into a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
But the costly early cough-up dented neither Burkhead’s confidence nor New England’s confidence in him. He had a 6-yard run and a 4-yard reception on the next drive and rolled from there in the 24-17 win.
If his first time touching the ball was the Patriots’ worst offensive play, his last touch was their best.
With the Patriots trailing 17-16 with just over 5 minutes left, Burkhead took the handoff on first-and-goal from the 1 and ran toward the right side of the line. The first defender bounced Burkhead backward where a set of hands grabbed his ankles.
But he kept his legs moving and quickly pulled free and blasted into the end zone. He emphatically spiked the ball and yelled as the Patriots pulled ahead 24-17 after the ensuing 2-point conversion.
“That was just emotion coming out I guess,” he said.
Coach Bill Belichick tipped his cap.
“I thought Rex’s touchdown was an outstanding run, showed great balance,” he said. “So, yep, he’s a good receiver, good runner, plays for us in the kicking game – I mean, he’s a solid four-down player.”
Burkhead finished with four catches for a team-high 77 yards to go with his five carries for 20 yards. That’s more total yards than the last three games combined and almost as many as he had in the month of November.
Burkhead said winning is winning no matter how he contributes.
“I’m going with the flow. Whatever role they want me in, I’m happy to do that,” he said. “As long as we’re having success and moving forward, I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors encore broadcast set for Thursday
-
Community
Pingree nominates 18 Maine students to United States service academies
-
Community
Lifelong communities mini-grant program seeks applications
-
Local & State
Judge hears appeal of suspension of Camden Hills student over sex assault allegation
-
Nation & World
Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.