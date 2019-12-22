Always enjoy the columns by Greg Kesich. His Dec. 8 column spoke to so many of your readers. He asked the question, what will I need for retirement?

I enclose a possible list for consideration:

What you will need is fresh air to breathe and books to read.

Family so dear and friends far and near.

A cause to defend, good health to the end.

And lots and lots of money.

Adventures to dare, someone to care.

Wrongs to curse, a faith to nurse.

And lots and lots MORE money.

 

Rosalyn Hinckley

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles