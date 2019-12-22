Always enjoy the columns by Greg Kesich. His Dec. 8 column spoke to so many of your readers. He asked the question, what will I need for retirement?
I enclose a possible list for consideration:
What you will need is fresh air to breathe and books to read.
Family so dear and friends far and near.
A cause to defend, good health to the end.
And lots and lots of money.
Adventures to dare, someone to care.
Wrongs to curse, a faith to nurse.
And lots and lots MORE money.
Rosalyn Hinckley
Augusta
