Always enjoy the columns by Greg Kesich. His Dec. 8 column spoke to so many of your readers. He asked the question, what will I need for retirement?

I enclose a possible list for consideration:

What you will need is fresh air to breathe and books to read.

Family so dear and friends far and near.

A cause to defend, good health to the end.

And lots and lots of money.

Adventures to dare, someone to care.

Wrongs to curse, a faith to nurse.

And lots and lots MORE money.

Rosalyn Hinckley

Augusta

