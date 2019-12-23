Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones will perform at 9 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, and at midnight at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.
Ford embodies Pricce with every fiber of his being, giving a show as close as you will ever get to the real thing. Ford and company perform all the hits you know and love, including the “Purple Rain” album in its entirety. But, it’s more than just the songs. He’s got the look, the moves, and the sounds down jaw-droppingly well.
Tickets cost $22-$23 in advance or $27-$28 day of show.
For more information, visit operahouse.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Chemists, growers voice concerns over Maine marijuana lab testing requirements
-
Life & Culture
NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors encore broadcast set for Thursday
-
Business
China announces tariff cuts, more competition in markets
-
Community
Pingree nominates 18 Maine students to United States service academies
-
Community
Lifelong communities mini-grant program seeks applications