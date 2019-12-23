Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones will perform  at 9 p.m.  and midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, and at midnight at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.
Ford embodies Pricce with every fiber of his being, giving a show as close as you will ever get to the real thing. Ford and company perform all the hits you know and love, including the “Purple Rain” album in its entirety. But, it’s more than just the songs. He’s got the look, the moves, and the sounds down jaw-droppingly well.

Tickets cost $22-$23 in advance or $27-$28 day of show.

For more information,  visit operahouse.org.

