WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program has received a $4,700 grant from the King Cumming Skowhegan Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to host the second annual Community Baby Shower in Skowhegan in spring 2020, according to a news release from KVCAP.

“This grant will help new and expecting parents learn about the many area resources and parenting supports that are available to them,” said Lanelle Freeman, KVCAP’s social services director. “There will also be a lot of giveaway items. We want all new parents to feel connected to the community and to know they are cared about and supported.”

KVCAP was founded in 1965 with a mission to address poverty by helping people overcome the barriers to social and financial stability. KVCAP is headquartered in Waterville, with offices in Augusta, Skowhegan, Wiscasset, and several outreach locations. For more information, call 859-1500 or visit www.kvcap.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

