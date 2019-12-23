Grants of up to $2,500 are available through the Maine Community Foundation to help communities be more supportive of older people’s health, well-being, and ability to age in the community. The grants will support community planning and development and implementation of programs that increase opportunities for people older than 60 to stay in their communities as they age, according to a news release from the foundation.

“Any community that considers itself focused on helping older Mainers age in their communities may apply,” said Laura Lee, MaineCF director of grantmaking. Communities that are a part of AARP’s Network of Age Friendly Communities; the national Village to Village Network; Communities for All Ages; Livable Communities; and Dementia Friendly Community initiatives are also invited to apply.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 15. Grant awards will be announced in mid-March; grant-funded activities must begin after April 1.

For complete guidelines and priorities, a list of 2019 grants, and to apply online, visit mainecf.org. Those who have questions about eligibility and/or fit of their project can contact Laura Lee at [email protected] or 412-0838.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: