READFIELD — Cash McClure scored a game-high 28 points to lead Maranacook to an 82-63 win over Mount View in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B boys basketball action Monday.

Casey Cormier added 18 points for Maranacook (4-1) while Tim Worster (17) and Joe Dupont (14) were also in double figures.

Mount View (4-2) was led by Garrett Smith with 18 points and Declan Knowlton with 13.

CONY 95, MORSE 43: Simon McCormick had 16 points, 11 assists and eight steals to lead the Rams to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

All 13 Rams (4-2) the played scored in the victory. Luke Briggs added 12 points for Cony while Dakota Dearborn and Brady Hopkins had 11 each.

Elliot Dorr led Morse (1-5) with 11 points.

LAWRENCE 58, SKOWHEGAN 48: Dylan Martin-Hachey scored 13 points to pace the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Nick Blaisdell added 12 points for Lawrence (2-3) while Zack Nickerson had 10.

Skowhegan (3-3) was led by Adam Savage with 14 points.

GARDINER 58, ERSKINE 42: Kalvin Catchings scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Tigers to the KVAC A win in South China.

Logan Carleton added 17 points for Gardiner (2-4).

Erskine (0-5) was led by Andrew Robinson with eight points.

HALL-DALE 51, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 48: Patrick Rush scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Farmingdale.

Josh Nadeau added 12 points for Hall-Dale (4-1) while Max Byron grabbed seven rebounds.

Mountain Valley (2-4) was led by Cooper Davis with 11 points.

WINTHROP 62, TELSTAR 39: Ryan Baird scored 17 points to lift the Ramblers to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Cameron Hachey added nine points for Winthrop (6-0).

Davin Mason led Telstar (1-5) with 15 points while Logan Sumner chipped in 11.

HAMPDEN 83, MESSALONSKEE 59: Bryce Lausier scored 38 points to lead the Broncos to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Michael Raye added 20 points for Hampden (5-0) while Braydon Cole had 12.

Mason Violette scored 10 points for Messalonskee (4-1) and Jacob Perry had eight.

BREWER 53, MT. BLUE 49: Trevor Pearson led Brewer with 19 points to pace the Witches to a KVAC A victory.

Kyle Goodrich had 15 points for the Witches (3-2) while Aaron Newcomb III had 13 points.

Jacob Farham had 18 points for Mt. Blue (2-4) while Bradley Shamba had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Meeks had 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRAIP 35, RICHMOND 32: The Rangers built a 24-17 lead after three quarters and held off a late charge for the win in Kittery.

Kiki Huntress and Jen McCluskey had eight points apiece to lead the way for Traip (2-3).

Bryanne Lancaster led all scorers with 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when Richmond (1-4) closed on a 15-11 run.

MARANACOOK 66, MOUNT VIEW 37: Anna Drillen and Gabrielle Green each scored 17 points to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Kate Mohlar scored 15 points for Maranacook (3-2).

Hannah Coolen led all scorers with 26 points for Mount View (0-6).

LAWRENCE 58, SKOWHEGAN 48: Sarah Poli and Alyssa Bourque each scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-2) to the KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Jaycie Christopher led all scorers with 27 points for Skowhegan (3-3).

LINCOLN 49, MCI 34: Payson Kaler scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B win in Pittsfield.

Leah Bussell scored 10 points for the Huskies.

Lincoln improves to 3-2 while MCI falls to 2-4.

BREWER 42, MT. BLUE 40: Grace Robertson hit the game-winning bucket with 3 seconds remaining in overtime to give Brewer a KVAC A victory.

She finished with five points. MacKenzie Dore led the Witches (1-4) with 14 points while Brooke Merrow had 11 points.

Lexi Middlestadt had 14 points for the Cougars (2-4) and Eva-Marie Stevens had 11 points.

OAK HILL 57, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 54: Emily Dillman had 16 points as Oak Hill came away with an MVC victory.

Desirae Dumais had 14 points in the win for the Raiders (4-1).

Mountain Valley’s Rylee Sevigny led all scorers with 24 points while Kierstyn Lyons had 18 points for the Falcons (3-3).

HAMPDEN 52, MESSALONSKEE 30: Megan Deans scored 15 points to lead the Broncos to the KVAC A win in Hampden.

Alydia Brillant added 13 points for Hampden (5-0).

Messalonskee (2-3) was led by Gabrielle Wener with eight points and four rebounds.

