Astronaut Jessica Meir, the Caribou native who is orbiting Earth on the International Space Station, tweeted a photograph of her holiday-themed socks and wished everyone a happy Hanukkah on Sunday.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth!” Meir tweeted, attaching a photograph of her neon green, purple and blue socks. Underneath her feet and Hanukkah socks was a view of Earth from the space station’s cupola.

The cupola is an observatory module on the International Space Station, which orbits about 250 miles above the Earth. The photograph and tweet were posted on NASA’s website Sunday.

Dozens of people responded to Meir’s message.

“Happy Hanukkah to the coolest woman in space,” one man tweeted, while a woman tweeted, “Happy Hanukkah to you celebrating over us. You are making us so proud and a true role model.”

Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival lasting eight days. Often called the festival of lights, Hanukkah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Meir arrived at the space station in late September and took part in her first spacewalk with another female astronaut in October.

Meir dreamed about going to space growing up in Caribou. In her senior yearbook, she wrote that her future plans included going on a spacewalk.

