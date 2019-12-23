ORONO — A mapping and engineering company is donating about a million aerial images of New England to a University of Maine library.
The university said Raymond H. Fogler Library has received 3,000 rolls of film from the James W. Sewall Co. of Old Town. The collection is made up of original aerial photography of Maine and other New England states, and it spans more than six decades.
The archive of images will allow researchers and members of the public access to “a vast collection that details changes to Maine’s landscape over the past century,” the university said in a statement.
The collection will be especially useful for forestry research, said Daniel Hayes, assistant professor in UMaine’s School of Forestry Resources. It’s “an unprecedented record of the continuing evolution of Maine’s forest landscape,” he said.
