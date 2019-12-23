PITTSFIELD – Elwin A. Tilton, 81, died peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Dexter.

He was born on May 10, 1938, in Pittsfield, Maine, the son of Carl Tilton and Elizabeth Lucille (Stratton) Tilton Buker. He attended the local schools and served our country in the United States Army.

Elwin was quite the character. He was an outspoken, hardworking man who liked to keep busy. He worked for several years on the Greeley Potato Farm, built the Park View Apartments, and served as a crossing guard in the Pittsfield community. He enjoyed cutting wood, mowing lawns, tinkering, and in his later years, he liked coloring. He was a jack of all trades kind of guy! He dedicated his life to fire service and was on the Pittsfield Fire Department for over 40 years.

He is survived by his two daughters: Wendy Sewall and husband Prince of Burnham and Carla Burtchell of Palmyra; several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother Harlan Tilton and wife Thanh of California; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was predeceased by his parents; his stepfather, Edson Buker; brothers: William Tilton and Edwin Tilton; and a stepbrother Gareth Buker.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A graveside service with military honors will take place in the spring at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hartland, Maine.

To leave a message of kindness for the family, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous