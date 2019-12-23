AUBURN – June Ouellette, 89, a resident of Schooner Estates in Auburn and formerly of Jay, passed away, Thursday, December, 19, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin. She was born January 9, 1930, in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Fenton Murray and Lillian (Maxwell) Murray. She graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1948 and attended Simmons College. She was a licensed nurse through Central Maine General Hospital in Lewiston. On April 19, 1954, she married Paul Ouellette at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. He passed away September 27, 1986. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Steve Ouellette and his wife Robin of Winthrop, and Jack Ouellette of Port Orange, Florida, her sisters, Jane Fournier of Bradenton, Florida and Joyce Slate and her husband John of Jacksonville, Florida, her 7 grandchildren, Becky and Willie Gerrish, Brandon, Bryan and Austin Ouellette and Jill and Kelsey Ouellette, 1 great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul Ouellette, and her children, Barbara Gerrish and Thomas Ouellette. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, December 27, at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be 11 a.m. -1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made to: Hospice House of Androscoggin,

236 Stetson, Road,

Auburn, Maine 04210

or to

Jay Niles Memorial Library,

PO Box 59,

Jay, Maine 04239

