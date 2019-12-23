‘Muppet Treasure Island’

11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $9, free for 21 and under. portlandmuseum.org

Two wonderful worlds are combined when Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale is given the “Muppets” treatment. “Muppet Treasure Island” is the 1996 musical action adventure directed by Jim Henson’s son Brian and starring Tim Curry, Billy Connolly, Jennifer Saunders and a whole bunch of familiar friends including Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Sam Eagle and Miss Piggy. Fun!

Hanukkah Celebration

5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Peak Lodge, Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com

Here’s a lovely way to celebrate Hanukkah. Peak Lodge at Sunday River is a spot with panoramic mountain views and will be playing host to an evening of songs and games, including dreidel, while candles burn all around. You’re welcome to bring along your own menorah and enjoy appetizers during the mountainside celebration of light.

80s Retro Dance Party

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. flasklounge.com

As we get ready to start a new decade, here’s a chance to revisit the ’80s with a dance party where a crew of DJs will take turns spinning your favorite alternative, pop and hair band jams. Think Depeche Mode, Debbie Gibson and Bon Jovi. Bust out the fanny packs, Walkmans, black rubber bracelets and leg warmers, and get ready to dance ’cause if friends don’t dance, then they’re no friends of mine. If you wanna dance with somebody, here’s where you can make it happen.

