‘Muppet Treasure Island’
11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $9, free for 21 and under. portlandmuseum.org
Two wonderful worlds are combined when Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale is given the “Muppets” treatment. “Muppet Treasure Island” is the 1996 musical action adventure directed by Jim Henson’s son Brian and starring Tim Curry, Billy Connolly, Jennifer Saunders and a whole bunch of familiar friends including Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Sam Eagle and Miss Piggy. Fun!
Hanukkah Celebration
5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Peak Lodge, Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com
Here’s a lovely way to celebrate Hanukkah. Peak Lodge at Sunday River is a spot with panoramic mountain views and will be playing host to an evening of songs and games, including dreidel, while candles burn all around. You’re welcome to bring along your own menorah and enjoy appetizers during the mountainside celebration of light.
80s Retro Dance Party
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. flasklounge.com
As we get ready to start a new decade, here’s a chance to revisit the ’80s with a dance party where a crew of DJs will take turns spinning your favorite alternative, pop and hair band jams. Think Depeche Mode, Debbie Gibson and Bon Jovi. Bust out the fanny packs, Walkmans, black rubber bracelets and leg warmers, and get ready to dance ’cause if friends don’t dance, then they’re no friends of mine. If you wanna dance with somebody, here’s where you can make it happen.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Chemists, growers voice concerns over Maine marijuana lab testing requirements
-
Life & Culture
NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors encore broadcast set for Thursday
-
Business
China announces tariff cuts, more competition in markets
-
Community
Pingree nominates 18 Maine students to United States service academies
-
Community
Lifelong communities mini-grant program seeks applications
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.