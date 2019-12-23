One person was taken to a hospital Monday after a Portland apartment fire.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said a man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Greenleaf Street in East Bayside on Monday and started a small fire. Police forced their way in and took the person into custody.

Martin said a relative had called 911 just after 11 a.m. to report the person was having a mental health crisis.

“He has been taken to a hospital for exposure to smoke and his behavioral health issues,” Martin said.

No shots were fired, and residents of connected apartments were evacuated.

Six police officers were treated at the scene for exposure to smoke, and no one else was injured in the incident.

