Cynthia Bonang, 64, had been a notary public through her job at the Hyde School in Bath until she retired in 2017. From time to time, she’d get a call asking if she could notarize a document, and her side gig was born.

What is your side gig?

Mobile notary public and wedding officiant.

Why do you do it?

Well, the first thing: I absolutely love writing the wedding ceremony for the people, bringing them together, helping create that bond for them for the rest of their life. It’s very rewarding to see that. I have people who want just a quick down and dirty kind of “I do” sort of thing. Those are OK and I like those. But the ones I really like is when I meet with the people, they tell me kind of what they want, I write the ceremony and surprise them with it. And I’ve had very good results with that.

In my previous career (executive business manager at the Hyde School in Bath) I was a notary on the job, in the position that I held. And I really, at that time, only notarized for the company and, and for people that worked at the company, I did it for free. And then when I retired I thought, well, it might be a way to help some people out and help myself out at the same time. So that’s why I started doing it.

I have been a notary for probably nigh on to 30 years or something like that. It’s been a long time, but I’ve only been retired since 2017. I did weddings before that, but not as many.

I found the need where people couldn’t get out. I’ve had some people who are shut in that needed to have a document notarized and people that for a wedding, they don’t want to travel. They want to have it in their hometown or in their home, actually. I decided that might be a good thing to do to help people and keep the business going.

It’s fits and starts. It depends. Recently it’s been like, not one wedding a week, but I did a wedding a couple of weeks ago. And then I’ll have people email me or call me and you know, (ask) can you come by? I had a friend who needed a document signed and said, “Hey, can you meet me over in Bowdoin and notarize this document?” I said, sure, why not? So I did that on our way to Augusta to shop. So it kind of fit it into my life.

At this point, it’s more part time. I don’t want to be full time. I would love to do more weddings. That’s what I really enjoy. Notarizing of documents takes me a very few minutes and you know, it’s helpful. I like helping people. But yeah, it’s a service fee.

My husband and I also have an acoustic duo and we perform gigs. So we’re both sitting here rehearsing Christmas songs for a show we’re doing (Wednesday) actually. It’s at a private home down in Damariscotta. And we have another private show Friday night in Richmond actually.

I haven’t developed a web page. I have my personal Facebook page, and we do for our music business, but not for the notary business. I haven’t gone that far to create that yet. I haven’t had a need because I’ve been putting it out to people that I know and people who know me. I just started advertising a bit, on the Litchfield (Facebook) page and the Richmond (Facebook page.) I live in Bowdoinham, and I’ve had a lot of interest already.

To be honest with you, I haven’t wanted to. We were so busy this summer because we bought land in Bowdoinham and put a house on it, so we were out straight, busy all summer. I had no time to do that sort of thing, except that wedding I did go to Millinocket for. So now I’m ready to do a little bit more.

