Maine astronaut wishes earthlings a happy Hanukkah Jessica Meir, who is orbiting Earth in the International Space Station, took a few minutes Sunday to tweet a photograph of her holiday-themed socks and to wish everyone a happy Hanukkah.

Man helps inmates find hope, purpose through jail ministry Bruce Noddin helps provide spiritual guidance and council to inmates at Androscoggin County Jail.

Hospital chaplain Sarah Gillespie offers an ear, a blessing and a hand Growing up in New Jersey with a love of the church, and turning 18 around the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, happening so close to home, deepened her exploration around faith.

Waterville family keeps faith through adversity Even with all the obstacles Amy and Emily Pinkham and Travis Dobson have faced, they said their faith in God was what helped them get back on their feet.

Augusta woman’s faith drives her to work on social justice issues Nancy Fritz has been guided by her beliefs to take on advocacy for homeless people, domestic violence victims and children with special needs.