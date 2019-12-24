JACKMAN – Ann Margarette (Margaret) Pomerleau of Jackman, died on December 5, 2019 with her son Jeffrey Hall at her side at the Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was 80 years old. Margaret was born in Greenville on May 8, 1939 and was the daughter of Armand and Lauriana Bartley Pomerleau. She graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy in Jackman and ran Pomerleau’s store in partnership with her father. She was the legendary owner of the Northland Hotel from 1988 – 2008 when her son, Gary, purchased it. She then purchased the Old Canada Road Inn. Friends and family are remembering Margaret for her years of dedication to the town, her helping hand when it was needed, and her intense interest in people. She made a remarkable difference in the lives of so many people. She served as Cub Scout den mother when her children were young, represented the Maine Department of Labor in Jackman for several years, and was a committed member of the Jackman Chamber of Commerce.Margaret was predeceased by her life partner Jerry Smith, and is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey Hall, Gary Hall and David Hall, his wife Maria, grandchildren Dylan Hall-Saiz and Susana Hall-Saiz. Also surviving her are her sisters Dolores Pomerleau, Betsy Pomerleau Wooster and husband Theodore Wooster, her niece Anne Wooster and nephew Luke Wooster and wife Jennifer Waldren, grandniece Amelia Metcalfe, and many, many cousins. Margaret died with her last wish fulfilled: She finally got away from the snow!A burial service will be held in the summer.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Border Riders,P.O. Box 563,Jackman, ME 40905or on line athttps://www.borderridersclub.com.

