SKOWHEGAN – Ernest “Buddy” L. Stevens, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with his faithful life partner, Sharon Laney, by his side. He was born March 3, 1937 in Embden, the son of Clayton Sr. and Alice (Adams) Stevens.

Buddy worked most of his career in area shoe shops as foreman, then for the last few years at Hight Chevrolet/Buick in Skowhegan. He enjoyed racing cars at Unity Raceways and won many trophies and watched Nascar. He also enjoyed hunting with son, Tommy and nephew, Skip Giroux.

Special thanks to son-in-law, John Violette for always being there for Buddy. Thank you to all the nurses at Maine General Hospice for the outstanding care, with special thanks to Sandra for all the care and support.

Buddy is survived by his faithful life partner, Sharon Laney of Skowhegan; son, Tommy Stevens of East Madison; daughters, Kathleen Webber and Paula Stevens of Norridgewock, Cindy Violette of Skowhegan; step-son, Dale Laney; God child, Brenda Giroux; siblings, Clayton Stevens Jr of Embden, June Ann Giroux of Embden, Paul and Diane McCollar of Waterville. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Danny Stevens; brother-in-law, Clifford Giroux; and sister-in-law, Joyce Stevens.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020 at the East Skowhegan Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Buddy’s memory to Maine General

Homecare and Hospice,

10 Water Street, Suite 307,

Waterville, ME 04901.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous