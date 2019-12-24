RESTON, Va. – Frend Joseph Royle, III passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Reston, Va., at the age of 68. He was born on December 13, 1951 to the late Frend J. Royle II and Kathryn (Kurtz) Royle. He was raised in Delaware Township, NJ, was a 1969 graduate of Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington, NJ, and 1973 graduate of the University of Maine at Orono (UMO) with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics. He played the trombone in the UMO Marching Band and was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi band fraternity. He worked as a Manufacturing Engineer until his retirement.

Frend is survived by Denise (Dufour) Royle, his wife of 45 years, son Frend (“Joe”) Royle and Marlena Clarkson of Falls Township, PA, son Christopher James Royle and Emily (Myers) Royle of Bryn Mawr, PA, grandchildren Haylee, William, Lena, Audrey, Benjamin, Triston, Kayla, and MyKayla, sister Ruth Kolarsick of Sarasota, FL, sister Rebekah Mead of Ormand Beach, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

Frend was warm, friendly, funny, and always giving. He was a devoted and beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a soccer coach and Boy Scout leader for his sons who earned the honor of Eagle Scout. His hobbies included making wonderful wines from hand-picked fruits, berries, and blossoms, driving trucks both antique and new, investing in real estate and remodeling with his sons, helping neighbors with outdoor chores and gardening, solving Sudoku puzzles, and baking special treats at Christmas. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Family and friends are welcome to attend his funeral service at the Kirk and Nice Funeral Home, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM. His family will receive guests and visitors from 9:00-10:50 AM. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jose Ayala. Burial will follow the service at George Washington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frend’s honor to: Sidney Community Food Pantry,

3022 West River Rd,

Sidney, ME 04330

