WATERVILLE – Randon “Randy” Chester McKay, 80, passed away peacefully at Oak Grove Center on Dec. 19, 2019, with family by his side. He was born June 11, 1939, at the Long Pond Railway Station, the eldest son of five children to Chester and Joan (Ferland) McKay.

He graduated from Higgins Classical Institute in 1957 and the New England School of Art in 1960. In 1979, he married Danielle Campbell at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterville. He was employed for many years as a salesperson at various stores including leather goods, home goods, wallpaper and paint and retired from JC Penney.

Randy was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville and loved to tinker on radios, tvs and anything he could fix. It didn’t matter what came into Randy’s life, he always was good natured and had a smile on his face. He loved to go out to eat and watch old movies, and especially enjoyed family gatherings. He perceived his “cup as half full”. He was a wonderful person.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 40 years, Danielle (Campbell) McKay of Waterville; two sisters, Merlene Ambulos and husband Nicholas of Skowhegan, Terry Vioilette and husband William of Waterville; many nieces, nephews and cousins; an aunt, Beatrice Basil. He was predeceased by his parents, Chester and Joan (Ferland) McKay; brother, William McKay; and sister, Mona (McKay) Mayhew.

The family would like to thank Oak Grove Center and rehabilitation facility and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care he received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Silver Street, Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Randy’s memory to the Waterville

Humane Society,

100 Webb Road,

Waterville, ME 04901

