AUGUSTA – Rose Marshall passed away on Saturday, December 21 at Maine General Rehabilitation and Long Term Care – Gray Birch.

Rose was born on March 20, 1932 in Augusta, Maine to Manuel and Maria (Pacheco) Rocque. She was educated in Augusta schools and went on to work for VA Maine Health Care System – Togus in the kitchen. She later retired from the State of Maine.

On April 13, 1996 Rose married Albert E. Lombard, who predeceased her.

Rose is survived by her son Gilbert Marshall, Jr and his wife Viola, grandchildren Rhiannon, Joshua, and Gabriela, and two great-grandchildren Bella and Archer. She also leaves behind a special nephew Joseph Rocque, Jr and his wife Deborah, two special nieces Kathy Butler and her husband Randy, and Mary Purty and her husband Tom who have all taken care of her the last few years. Rose also leaves behind many more nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Gray Birch for all the love and care they have given to Rose during her stay there. It was very much appreciated.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Chapel on Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.