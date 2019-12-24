PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. – Jean Ann (Breton) Moody passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, with her husband and eldest son at her side. She was the daughter of Roland Joseph Breton and Geraldine Marie (Maheu) of Waterville and sister of Linda Donahue (Stephen).

She was a graduate of Waterville, High School, class of 1960. Jeannie was the beloved wife of G Peter Moody for 57 years. She was the mother of Peter Wade (Amanda) and Eric Todd (Andrea); mother to Joshua Scott and Kaytlin Nicole and grandmother to Joshua Scott (Shannon), Kaytlin Nicole, Charlotte Olivia, Riley Anne, George Maxwell; and great-grandmother to Michael Ross, Wesley Thomas, and Andrew Tyler; as well as aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Jeannie was a communicant at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City, Ga. and was a very prayerful woman. She was devoted to her family and was a good friend to others. She is sorely missed! May Almighty God have mercy on her immortal soul.

