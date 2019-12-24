BELGRADE – Jean Barbara Chaude, 72, of Belgrade, Maine, only child of Gilbert and Mary (Reading) Chaude died on Dec. 20, 2019, after a series of long illnesses.

Jean graduated from Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Conn., St. Joseph’s College Three Year Youth Ministry Studies Program and the Main Child Welfare Training Institute. She earned an associate degree from the University of Maine in 1995, graduating with highest honors.

Jean has lived in Belgrade for over 55 years and served her community and church in many capacities. She served as ballot clerk for 15 years and as an election official for the Secretary of State for two years. Jean belonged to numerous service organizations and town committees including Kennebec Mother’s Club, PTO, Recreation Committee for the town, Boy Scout Committee and Lioness Club. Jean was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, specifically St. Theresa’s where she served as Parish Council Representative, Prayer and Worship Committee Minister, and Diocesan Planning and Evaluating team member.

Jean’s employment often involved working with youth. She administered assessment tests in schools for Westat, worked for Catholic Charities Therapeutic Foster Care program and served as parish youth minister. Jean also worked as a respiratory therapy technician and enjoyed operating Totem Pole Antiques and searching for treasures.

Jean had a passion for social justice. She joined the Kennebec Valley Organization. During that time, she spoke at a hearing at the Board of Insurance protesting Anthem Insurance Company’s rate increase. Jean participated in a Media Advisory Conference call on healthcare concerns of rural Mainers and attended numerous rallies for social justice issues.

Jean was honored when she received the God and Youth Award presented by Bishop Amedee Proux, when asked to be a speaker at graduation from St. Joseph’s College, and when asked to be a member on the Governor’s Round Table discussions on the prevention of teen suicide and self-destructive behavior. Jean felt privileged when she was invited to Washington DC to speak on healthcare issues at a Congressional briefing.

Jean loved dancing, the ocean, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents. Survivors include a son, Craig Alexander of Belgrade Lakes; and daughter, Barbara Penn of Smithfield, ME and Haiku, Maui.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11:00 am at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville, ME with Fr. Joseph Cahill celebrant. A reception will follow in the church hall.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous