LITCHFIELD – Jessica Cecelia Whitman, 44, passed away at her home, Dec. 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Jessica graduated from Oxford Hills High School then attended CMTC where she earned a degree in medical/laboratory technology. She worked at multiple area hospitals, most recently at Togus V.A. Center. Jessy enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling and spending time at Parlin Pond. She had a love of all dogs and cherished every minute with Jake, especially bird hunting.

Jessy is survived by her husband, Andrew Whitman; her parents, Paul and Doris Savard; sister, Stephanie and brother, Tony; her aunt, Terry Wallace and husband Bart; her in-laws Peggy and Carroll Whitman, Mike and Kathy Whitman, Amy Whitman, Beth and Adam Anthony; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, one nephew and many close friends.

Special thanks to New England Cancer Specialists and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the loving care they provided.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at West Gardiner Rod and Gun Club, 300 Collins Mills Road, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com

Memorial donations may be made in Jessy’s name to

Waterville Humane Society,

100 Webb Road,

Waterville, ME 04901

