SHIRLEY, Mass. – Rose Anna M. (Belliveau) LeBlanc, 73, of Shirley, formerly of Waltham, Massachusetts and Jackman, Maine, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, Littleton.Mrs. LeBlanc was born in St. Paul, New Brunswick, Canada, May 5, 1946, one of 12 children born to Hector and Mabel (Belliveau) Belliveau and resided many years in Waltham before returning to Maine 20 years ago.She leaves two daughters, Nicole M. LeBlanc and her fianceé, Lee Turmel of Shirley and Rhonda LeBlanc of Wareham.Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A Memorial service is expected in the spring.A special thanks to the Town Of Jackman Community, as this is where she called home! – LeBlanc Family

