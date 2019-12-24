WISCASSET – Sharon (Cunningham) Proctor of Wiscasset, died on December 19, 2019, at 79, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. In recent years, Sharon received excellent care at Chase Point/Riverside and Coves’s Edge in Damariscotta, Maine, for which her family will always be grateful.

Sharon was born and raised in Gardiner, Maine. After high school, she attended the University of Maine at Orono. Sharon lived in Boston, Portland and Wilmington, Delaware before settling with her husband Alfred in Wiscasset, where she resided for 50 years. She retired from the Maine Attorney General’s office in 2002.

Sharon loved the Maine coast, travel, musical theater, reading, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and spending time with friends and family. She also greatly enjoyed her time volunteering at Midcoast Hospital.

Sharon had a great sense of adventure, could talk to anyone, and never left a new place without also having made a new friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Alfred M. Proctor.

Sharon is survived by her two daughters, Anne and Kathleen; sons-in-law, Darren and Chris; brother David; and her beloved grandchildren.

A private interment ceremony at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset is planned for the spring. Donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to LincolnHealth Development in Damariscotta, Midcoast Hospital, Beacon Hospice, or Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine, 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

