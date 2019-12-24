WINDSOR – Todd Howard Hatch, 54, passed peacefully Sunday December 22, 2019, at his home in Windsor after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Damariscotta, Maine on December 10, 1965 to Kenneth L. Hatch II and Jean (Lewis) McInnis.

He graduated from Erskine Academy and worked for Coutt’s Bros. Inc. for 34 years as a Lead Power Lineman. He was a dedicated employee and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was predeceased by his father Kenneth L. Hatch II.

Todd is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Deborah A. Hatch; two children, David E. Geschwendt and wife Katie, Matthew T. Hatch and girlfriend Michele Drew; a grand-daughter Jubilee; his mother Jean L. McInnis; brothers, sisters and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maine General Hospice staff, Dr. Robert Dohner, Dr. Seth Blank, Dr. John Woytowicz, Alfond Center for Cancer Care and Coutt’s Bros. Inc.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday December 28th, from 1-4 PM at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

MaineGeneral Hospice,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, Maine 04903

and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,

Memorial Processing,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN. 38105-9959

