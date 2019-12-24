PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — Clark Morrison, of Winslow, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College.
Morrison, majoring in Fishers and Wildlife Science, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
