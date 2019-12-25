WEATHERFORD, Texas – Raymond Merrill Orff, 62, of Weatherford passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.Raymond was born August 15, 1957, in Rockland, ME to Russell and Orfa Orff. Raymond is survived by his son, Rodney Orff of Weatherford, Texas, daughter, RaeLynn Orff of Winslow, Maine, son, Raymond (Sara) M. Orff of Augusta, Maine; mother, Orfa Arlene Orff of Weatherford; sister, Roxanne (Tommy) Neatherlin of Midland, Texas, brother, Russell (Elizabeth) Orff, Jr. of Weatherford, brother, Roger Orff of Weatherford, brother Randall Orff of Weatherford; grandchildren Tyler Orff, Haylee Landry, Alexis Orff, Kolby Orff; great-grandson Oliver Willett.He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Orff; his grandmother, Elmira Baker; and his granddaughter, Allie Landry.A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel.

