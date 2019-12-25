MADISON – Sherwood W. Ellis, 77, passed away Dec.18, 2019 at his home in Madison surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 21, 1941 in Cornville, the son of Victor and Anita (Roderick) Ellis.

He attended the schools of Cornville and Skowhegan. On June 28, 2003, he married Jo-Ann Braley in Skowhegan. He was employed for a time in the shoe shop, but for most of his life he was a self-employed lumberman. He enjoyed playing poker, cribbage and the guitar, especially when he entertained everyone; all loved his music.

Sherwood is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jo-Ann (Braley) Ellis of Madison; three daughters, Tammy Ellis Murphy Luft and husband Daniel of Connecticut, Misty Curtis and husband Donald Jr. of Madison, Jessica Everett of Skowhegan; two sons, Sherwood Ellis Jr. and wife Tina of Connecticut, Robert Ellis of Connecticut; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two best friends that were traveling buddies, Onalee and Joe Rancourt; many friends, past and present. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Jan. 3, 2020 at the Federated Church in Skowhegan. Reverend Mark Tanner officiating. Interment will take place in the spring of 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan &II Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations

in Sherwood’s memory to

a charity of their choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous