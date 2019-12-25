CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire police helped deliver a baby on Interstate 93 early Christmas morning.

State police posted the news and a photo with the baby and parents at the hospital on social media Wednesday morning. State police Sgt. Vincent Grieco Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Boscawen Police Officer Ryan Nolan helped welcome baby Dominic into the world in Concord shortly after midnight, WMUR-TV reported.

“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” the state police post said.

