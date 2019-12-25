ORONO — A University of Maine Cooperative Extension program that provides fresh produce for people in need has reached 3 million pounds of donations.
Maine Harvest for the Hunger has existed since 2000 and donated more than 193,000 pounds of produce from more than 120 farms in the state this year. The donations went to more than 200 hunger relief distribution sites, UMaine said.
In nearly two decades in existence, Harvest for the Hunger has “mobilized Master Gardener Volunteers, home gardeners, farmers, businesses, schools, and civic groups to grow, glean and donate quality produce to distribution sites (pantries, shelters, community meals) and directly to neighbors in need,” UMaine said in a statement.
The value of the produce harvested this year was estimated at more than $300,000, the university said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Communities moving forward on broadband will need state’s help
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Bar Harbor Babylon’ and ‘The Body in the Wake’
-
College
College basketball: No jitters for these freshmen from Maine
-
Local & State
Wildflower meadow will blossom in Franklin Street median
-
Local & State
Maine task force recommends more widespread water testing for ‘forever chemicals’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.