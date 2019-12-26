Waterville firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the attic of a residence at 66 Oak St. at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Reports indicated that an electrical fire may have started in the topmost floor of the residence, though no flames were apparent from outside the building.

Winslow and Vassalboro fire departments assisted.

 

