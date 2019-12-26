Police say a 33-year-old man from Hebron was driving under the influence in a stolen vehicle when he crossed the centerline in Gray on Thursday morning and struck an oncoming pickup truck, injuring himself and a passenger.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. near 132 Portland Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Joseph Lamoin behind the wheel of a silver 2003 Toyota Echo that was reported stolen from the Auburn earlier in the morning, with heavy damage to the vehicle’s front and rear.

Witnesses told deputies that moments before the crash, Lamoin was driving erratically on Portland Road, and he was in the process of passing numerous vehicles when he struck a 2002 Ford Ranger that was traveling north, the sheriff’s department said.

The driver of the pickup, James Hayward, 64, of North Yarmouth, was uninjured. After the impact, the Toyota spun out of control, struck an embankment and rolled over several times, coming to rest in the northbound lanes, police said.

Lamoin and his passenger, 50-year-old Sandra Landry, also of Hebron, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Lamoin will face charges, including operating under the influence and unauthorized use of property. Auburn police are still investigating the stolen vehicle report, and Lamoin could face further charges.

Traffic along Portland Road reopened about 11:30 a.m., according to the Gray Fire Department.

