They don’t get their names printed in the daily list of donors.

They don’t get to wear name tags around the warehouse or hand out toys to grateful parents.

But these behind-the-scenes supporters are a key piece of the success of the Press Herald Toy Fund year after year.

They donate food and treats and other supplies that keep the army of volunteers well fed and in good cheer.

Anthony’s Italian Kitchen in Portland and Derosier’s in Freeport provide pizzas.

Subway and Amato’s make sandwiches.

Havens donates chocolate treats. And CVS in Freeport pitches in with various supplies for the warehouse, from toilet paper and paper towels to water.

Northeast Transport donates its services to haul toys to other parts of the state and Troiano Waste Services provides a discount when hauling away all of the cardboard boxes left over when the toys are unpacked and distributed.

Kathleen Meade, the toy fund director, said the in-kind donors are loyal and always quick to respond when the fund is in need of some backstage support. And their gifts also help ensure Maine kids are not missing out on the kind of Christmas celebration most families take for granted.

Meanwhile, the toy fund is still in need of cash donations from readers to cover its costs and to sustain the charity as it moves into it’s seventh decade helping Maine families.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper, and those that have not yet been published will be listed in a future edition of the newspaper and online. Financial support also is accepted year-round and ensures that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made year round at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

