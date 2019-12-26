The Mallett Brothers Band will perform a holiday show at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., in Portland.

Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.

The band has performed at some of the country’s top venues and festivals, including Portland, Maine’s State Theatre; Austin, Texas’s famed Continental Club; Alexandria, Virginia’s Birchmere; New Hampshire’s Meadowbrook Pavilion; Nashville’s Bluebird; Denver’s Cervantes’; and Little Rock’s The Rev Room, to name a few. A list of artists for whom the band has provided direct support would include The Turnpike Troubadours, The Outlaws, Blackberry Smoke, Robert Earl Keen, .38 Special, Molly Hatchet, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and many more. Festival appearances include FloydFest (Virginia), Hop Jam (Vermont), Nateva (Maine), The New England Country Music Festival (New Hampshire), Eastbound Throwdown (New York), and many more.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 day of show, or $40 for preferred seating.

For tickets, or more information, visit statetheatreportland.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: