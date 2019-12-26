UNION — Vose Library will host two Census Days in January. The United States Census Bureau will be hiring for 2020 Census Jobs, and offers an opportunity to work with paid training and flexible hours, right in a local community, according to a news release from the library.

The library will have a member of the Census Bureau available onsite to help people fill out an application, or to answer any questions about these local job opportunities.

The sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, and from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the library at 392 Common Road.

For more information or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

For more details about the application assistance sessions, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

