AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has announced its December Students of the Month, according to a news release from the center.

Nathan Couture, of Manchester, is a senior from Maranacook Community High School in Readfield enrolled in the Business Academy program.

He likes being able to take advantage of the opportunities available thru his program at CATC, which include currently taking three college classes, according to a news release from the center. The three college classes are Business Math, Introduction to Business and Public Speaking. He finds they compliment the college courses he is taking at Maranacook, according to the release.

His Business Academy instructor, Angela Dostie, said, according to the release, “Nathan is hard-working, respectful and kind. He is eager to learn and demonstrates a positive attitude in the classroom.”

When he is not in school, Couture enjoys playing the card game Magic Gathering. He is also captain of the Maranacook math team, according to the release.

Couture has been accepted to the University of Southern Maine where he plans to major in accounting, according to the release.

Chloe Fleck, of Augusta, is a senior from Cony High School enrolled for the second year in the Culinary Arts program.

She enjoys the fast-paced environment of the program, according to the release.

Fleck has earned a spot on CATC’s ProStart competition cooking team and is also representing CATC in March at the SkillsUSA State Conference in the Commercial Baking competition. She has sacrificed her spot in competitive cheering to focus and train for both of these culinary competitions, according to the release.

Her instructor Chef Heidi Parent said, according to the release, “Chloe is a model culinary arts student. She entered the program last year as a quiet and insecure junior, but it didn’t take her long to find her confidence and place in the kitchen. In her second year in the program, she has become more than a student, she has become my sous chef. While other high school seniors are taking it easy during their last year of high school, Chloe has decided to work harder than ever.”

After graduation, Fleck plans to attend college and focus her culinary arts studies on baking, according to the release.

