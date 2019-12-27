WATERVILLE — A boy who fell through ice on the Kennebec River while walking along the bank with friends is safe, officials said.

A Waterville firefighter said the boy was “found and safe” after a caller in Winslow spotted him in the water across from Rita’s House of Pizza Friday and called authorities. The boy was identified as Aaron Hall, 14, of Waterville, by his friend Madison Nichls-Lee, who was with him when he fell into the water around 1:15 p.m.

Nichls-Lee, 15, also of Waterville, said he was walking ahead of Hall when he fell in. He was unsure of exactly what happened and what led Hall to break through the ice.

“We were walking around and all of the sudden I heard him screaming,” Nichls-Lee said. “I turned around and he was in the water.”

Nichls-Lee was with first responders at the scene Friday, near the staircase down to the river off Water Street and near Carey Lane. He said that the place that Hall fell in was not far from those stairs, and that Hall got himself out of the water before firefighters, police and rescue teams arrived.

“I’m glad they called,” Nichls-Lee said of the person who reported the incident from across the river in Winslow.

Waterville police and firefighters were joined by Delta Ambulance at the scene.

