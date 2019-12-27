SAINT ALBANS – Brian Steinwand, 69, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in Saint Albans.

He was born on March 10, 1950, in Queens, N.Y., a son of the late Anne (Cirigliano) and Charles Steinwand. He married Robin Waite in 1983 and they shared over 40 years together across the Caribbean, Africa, Maryland, and finally Maine.

Brian loved the outdoors and sharing it with those close to him. He spent his life devoted to these things, from his years at the University of Montana doing backcountry research projects, to working in the Peace Corps to provide African communities with sustainable fishing methods, to regulating pesticide use while at the EPA, to helping the Lake Stewards of Maine monitor water quality in Saint Albans. He adored fishing and golfing and took every opportunity to get out and do both, turning those around him into life-long devotees to the sports.

In his later years, he enjoyed being a part of the Saint Albans community. He served on the town’s planning board, the Big Indian Pond Lake Committee, and worked on the town’s comprehensive plan. His firework shows for local friends were also not to be missed.

Through all of his years he gave his family everything he had, doing all that he could to put them in position to thrive and adopt the zest for life that he so readily employed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Steinwand of Saint Albans; his son, Richie Steinwand and companion Colleen O’Shea of Columbia, Md.; and his brother, Charlie Steinwand of Massapequa Park, N.Y.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

“And into the woods I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” – John Muir

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to charities supporting environmental and climate conservation (such as Union of Concerned Scientists) or refugee relocation (such as Catholic Charities of Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services), two causes very close to his heart

