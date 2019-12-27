WATERVILLE – Germaine Angela Berard, 92, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Living of Waterville. Germaine was born July 8, 1927 at the old Thayer Hospital in Waterville, the daughter of Gertrude Mae (Jolicoeur) and Francois Joseph Berard, Sr.

Germaine attended St. Francis de Sales School and graduated from Waterville High School in June 1947. She had a religious calling and entered the Ursuline Convent as a novitiate known as Sister Raphael in 1952; health issues shortened her religious calling, but she remained devoted to her faith and supported the convent throughout her life. She decided to pursue a career in the medical field and after extensive studies and training became a Registered X-Ray Technician and was certified by the American Registry of X-Ray Technicians in July 1960. She began a career with The Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. where she stayed until her retirement. Germaine lived all of her professional life in the Boston area, most of these years with her closest companion, Lillian Latham. Upon her retirement, Germaine returned to Maine and enjoyed her time with her sisters, taking trips to visit nieces and nephews, and always listening to the Red Sox on her radio.

Germaine was devoted to her family, she was pre-deceased by her parents, as well as by brothers Frank, Ralph, Fred, and Wallace Berard, and her sisters Theresa Bunker, Ruth Totten, Gert Gagnon, and Charlotte Doucette. She is survived by a brother, Arthur Berard of Winslow, and two sisters, Beatrice Poulin of Winslow and Honorine Lafreniere of Lewiston. Her legacy of family unity lives on in three generations of her numerous nieces and nephews scattered across the country, to whom she was at times a refuge and always a source of love and entertainment.

Germaine spent her last years well-cared for by the excellent providers at Beacon Hospice while at Woodlands Senior Living of Waterville, where she especially enjoyed sing-alongs in French. The family owes special gratitude to Germaine’s nieces, Carol Leach and Trudy Poulin, who managed her care so lovingly.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Veilleux Funeral Home of Waterville, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. The Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville.

Germaine will be buried alongside her parents and Lillian Latham at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Waterville.

Au ciel, au ciel, au ciel – j’irai la voir un jour. Heaven gained a new voice for its choir, one filled with love and humor that she spread everywhere she went on earth.

In lieu of flowers,

Germaine requested donations be made to the:

Sisters of the

Blessed Sacrament

101 Silver St.

Waterville, ME

