READFIELD – J. Andrew Hatheway, 56, fondly known as Andy, died peacefully at his home surrounded by love on Dec. 23, 2019. He was born in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 1, 1963, the son of Darwin and Joan Hatheway.

Andy was a successful self-taught software designer. He had a wide variety of clients from the healthcare field to commercial construction, among many other areas of business.

Most importantly, Andy was a man of his word, devoted to his family and friends. His absence will be felt by many.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene LaValley; two stepdaughters, Jessica Cormier and her fiancé Craig Hughes and three grandchildren, Jacob and Jared Schofield and London Hughes, and Lindsey Tiner and her fiancé John Brown, and two grandchildren Tysen Tiner and Maverick Andrew Brown; his twin sister, Gigi Atkinson and her husband, Tom; two brothers, Charlie Hatheway and his wife, Maribeth, and Darwin Hatheway and his wife, Debbie. He was also dearly loved by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Andy’s life will be planned for the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com

Memorial donations may be made to Androscoggin Hospice, as they helped and comforted us through our journey with Andy,

and may be sent to:

Androscoggin Home

Care & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240 or

www.ahch.org

