CANAAN – Scot S. Johnson, 61, passed away Dec. 11, 2019 with family at his side. He was born Aug. 9, 1958, in Waterville Maine, son of Robert S. Johnson Sr. and Jean P. Strout. He grew up in Canaan and attended Skowhegan Area High School, graduating in June of 1977.

Scot enjoyed outdoor activities. He was an avid fisherman. He looked forward to his family reunion that took place every July. He enjoyed the time with family and friends. He felt most relaxed on the water. Summertime, he was always camping and fishing. Wintertime he could be found on the lake ice fishing.

He devoted his life working side by side with his siblings on the family farm, in later years becoming R Johnson and Sons Firewood and sawmill. He enjoyed logging; being in the woods he felt at home.

Scot is survived by Lisa Jones of Skowhegan; his daughters, Nicole Johnson of Newport and her children Mackenzie Trent and Dylan; Jessica and fiancé Todd Volpe of Burnham and children, Keegan and Alexander; sons, Joshua S. Johnson and partner Samantha of Canaan and their daughter, Lexi; Kyle S. Johnson and partner Kenzie of Canaan and their daughters, Aydriana and Amelia. Scot is also survived by his two brothers, Robert (Butch) Johnson Jr. and his wife Gaetane of Clinton, Brett Johnson Sr. and his wife Brenda of Skowhegan, stepbrothers, Greg Jewell, Little Scot Smith and Sean Holt.

A special thank you to Lisa. J. Jones for not only being Scot’s best friend but being there for him through all the years and sharing some of his best memories. Sharing two children together and being an amazing loving stepmother to Nicole and Joshua. Thank you for loving and caring for him through all that he had to endure.

Scot is also survived by lifelong friends, Richard Graf of Canaan, where you could find Scot on weekends, sitting with Richard and friends on Sibley, Chucky Griffith of Canaan, the place that Scot loved to go to watch the race with friends, Steve Dicky of Florida a lifelong friend, and childhood friend David Hart of Canaan. He has so many other friends he loved dearly.

Scot was a loving man with an infectious Johnson sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by so many.

The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Paul F Castellanos whose outstanding dedication to his patients never cease to amaze us. Your knowledge and expertise in your field prolonged our father’s life for a year. There was one last camping trip with his family that we would have not been able to experience without you. For all that you did for Dad we will be eternally grateful. Also thank you for standing by an oath you took as a doctor/surgeon who cares for his patients as well as their families.

A celebration of life will be planned for Scot alongside his father Robert Johnson at the farm in 2020. Info will be listed at a later date.

In loving memory of Scot there will be a memorial raffle for an Ice shack built at the Johnsons’ saw mill by his children. Winner of Scots Ice shack will be drawn at the annual ice fishing derby at Lake George in Canaan Maine. Please contact Jessica @ (207) 679-7283 on the raffle ticket purchase locations. All donations will be donated in memory of Scot Johnson to lake George Regional Park.

Send questions/comments to the editors.