STRONG – A local man was arrested early Friday after police and fire crews responded to a house fire on Lambert Hill Road.

At about 1:30 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Elmes went to the home after the caller reported a fire in his kitchen. The flames were snuffed out and the caller, Nicholas Hinkley, 64, was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

Back at the home, investigators determined that the fire was suspicious, according to a report from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols. The State Fire Marshals Office was contacted.

According to the sheriff’s report, Hinkley insisted on leaving the hospital and Deputy Elmes gave him a ride back to his home. Once there, Hinkley was greeted by Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator Jeremy Damren, who arrested Hinkley on a charge of arson.

Hinkley was taken to the Franklin County Jail in Farmington.

No further details were available.

