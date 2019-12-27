A suspect was killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting at the Dollar General store on Washington Street in Limerick, authorities said.

The Maine Attorney General Office’s confirmed that an officer with the York County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the shooting, but neither agency was releasing any other details of what led to the incident.

Authorities had Washington Street blocked off for several blocks in either direction, and police tape surrounded the Dollar General parking lot Friday night, according to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ). Police were still turning away traffic shortly after 11 p.m.

There have now been eight-officer involved shootings in Maine this year. In 2018, there were five such shootings, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

No further details were available late Friday night.

This story will be updated.

